Winnipeg storm aftermath captured on video as hail and flooding hit residential area

The water was shown to be murky, filled with debris, and inundating her neighborhood.

After a brutal storm hit Winnipeg, resulting in "hail the size of baseballs," one TikTok influencer shared the aftermath around her home, blending a serious scene with gallows humor.

What happened?

The clip showing the storm's aftermath came from one Gen X content creator who documents her life in Winnipeg, Manitoba. But this time, her video provided a brief look at storm flooding near her home.

In the caption, she joked that at least she now owns "lakeside property."

As this TikTok shows, stormwater appears to have risen around the house, covering the surrounding area in a shallow but active flood. The woman waded through some of the water, which rose up to her calves, and wrote: "Get out the swim suits!"

And while she also suggested "swimming anyone?," the water was shown to be murky, filled with debris, and inundating her neighborhood.

Why does it matter?

Heavy rain, especially when paired with baseball-sized hail, can easily turn into property damage, dangerous travel conditions, and costly cleanup.

Flooding around homes can quickly damage foundations, ruin people's belongings, contaminate water, and make roads and walkways unsafe. Even when no one is injured, the financial burden can persist long after the water recedes.

These floods disrupt work, school, and transportation, undermine community safety, and saddle families with repair bills and insurance headaches, all of which affect public health and economic stability.

Worsening extreme weather disasters, like this flooding, endanger lives and livelihoods by increasing the risk of injury, mold exposure, displacement, and mental stress, while also straining local emergency response systems. Scientists have warned that our warming climate will intensify storms and increase flooding risks in many regions throughout the world.

What are people saying?

Commenters focused on both the severity of the flooding and the creator's sense of humor.

One wrote, "I love that you can approach this with humor! Hope everyone and all property is okay." Others compared it with their own experiences.

"I literally live by the harbour in Bathurst and never get floated this bad. That's wild," one commenter said.

Another viewer summed up just how intense the storm felt across the area: "That was such a crazy storm. I got soaked on my way home from work, and don't even get me started on all of the emergency alerts. My mini me and I were playing a game to see who could silence them faster!"

One commenter rightly questioned whether the creator took appropriate safety measures, writing, "that's all backed up sewage water, why on Earth would you walk around in it?"

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