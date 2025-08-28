Homeowners share tips to prolong life of brand-new refrigerator: 'The difference between something lasting 10 years or 30'

"Set a reminder on your phone and just do it."

When you drop thousands of dollars on a new appliance, the last thing you want is for it to conk out years before its time. One Reddit post asked the r/Appliances community for tips to keep a brand-new GE Profile fridge running smoothly for decades to come.

The original poster wondered how to maintain a modern refrigerator that's built a bit differently than older models.

"[My parents] said on their last one they would take it out and vacuum the coils but we didn't see any on the back," the OP wrote.

The scoop

Modern fridges still benefit from TLC, even if their design hides the parts that used to be visible. Most refrigerators now tuck their condenser coils underneath or behind a panel, and keeping those coils free of dust remains one of the best ways to extend a fridge's life. Clogged coils force the compressor to work harder, wasting energy and wearing out sooner.

"That panel on the bottom removes to gain access to the coils and condenser fan," one user wrote. "Doing this occasionally is one of the best things you can do for it."

Experts recommend gently cleaning coils every six to 12 months using a vacuum hose or coil brush. Other tips include keeping the door seals clean, leaving a few inches behind the fridge for airflow, and regularly checking the filters on water and ice dispensers.

How it's helping

The biggest payoff is financial. A refrigerator can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000, and replacing one early can blow a big hole in your budget. Spending a few minutes twice a year cleaning coils and gaskets could save thousands over the long term.

It's also good for the planet. Appliances that run more efficiently use less electricity, which means lower monthly bills and less heat-trapping pollution generated in the process.

If you want to go further, installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack and can bring your cost of electricity down to $0, depending on the number of panels you get. EnergySage offers a free service to compare vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Pairing that with an HVAC upgrade to a heat pump could save you an additional $400 a year on energy costs over other heating options while allowing you to heat and cool your home with tech that runs on free electricity from your panels. Companies such as Mitsubishi Electric make it easier to find an affordable model that fits your home.

What everyone's saying

The Reddit thread filled up with practical tips and encouragement.

One user noted, "Like AC systems … a little cleaning/maintenance often is the difference between something lasting 10 years or 30."

Another added: "Pull the fridge out once every 6 months. … Set a reminder on your phone and just do it."

A third shared their experience: "I've had two and generally like the GE fridges. The same maintenance issue popped up in both, though. The drains to the fridge and freezer clogged at about the 6 year mark. There's lots [of] online help to figure that out if it happens."

