Homeowner issues warning over dangerous item lurking in our kitchens: 'This thing is the most toxic housemate'

by Mandy Carr
"I wish we knew before we finished construction on this home."

It can be hard to keep yourself and your family safe from everyday hazards, but one TikToker has some tips for keeping you safe from your gas stove

Chelsea (@mommspiration) posted a video about how toxic gas stoves are and the alternatives you have.

She pointed at the stove and said, "This thing is the most toxic housemate."

She suggested turning on the range hood or opening the window while cooking. You can also get an induction stove that plugs right into an outlet. Additionally, you can get rebates for replacing your stove with an electric one. 

You can claim the tax credit right through the U.S. Department of Energy. The rebate was made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act, which Congress passed with bipartisan support in 2022.  

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, President-elect Donald Trump has suggested he will end these tax rebates, so the time to act is now if you want to use the benefits the IRA provides. 

Watch now: AITA for refusing to pay my HOA for destroying my garden?

While there are benefits to gas stoves, as mentioned in the comments, they are indeed toxic. 

Scientific American reported that it's long been known that gas stoves are bad for your health. They "emit pollutants that irritate human airways and can cause or exacerbate respiratory problems."

A 1992 study found that "a gas stove increases the odds of children developing a respiratory illness by about 20 percent." People with asthma also experience more severe symptoms when being exposed to gas stoves. 

According to RMI, gas stoves produce 25 million tons of polluting gases annually and are not subject to health standards.




Upgrading your kitchen to an electric stove is one of the best options you have to keep you and your family safe.  

"We're saving up to replace ours," one user said. "I wish we knew before we finished construction on this home."

Another commented: "I have switched to induction cooking. I like it better than gas. I like gas better than electric. Induction is better than both."

