Stanford scientist urges homeowners to ditch their outdated stoves — here's the next-gen upgrade homeowners are rushing to buy

by Sam Westmoreland
"We don’t have the luxury of continuing to use them if we want to save the climate."

A pair of scientists is urging homeowners to switch from gas stoves due to their massive environmental impact and safety concerns. 

According to The New York Times, Rob Jackson, an environmental scientist at Stanford, and Carlos Gould, an environmental health scientist at the University of California, San Diego, believe that ditching your gas stove in favor of a more environmentally friendly option wouldn't just be good for the planet — you would also be doing your lungs a favor. 

Seven percent of heat-trapping emissions in the United States come from dirty energy sources like natural gas that are burned in the home for heating, cooking, and cooling, per the report. Cooking in particular can be a hazardous option; gas stoves emit benzene and nitrogen dioxide, which can cause and exacerbate health problems. 

"You would never willingly stand over the tailpipe of a car breathing pollution, yet we stand over a gas stove breathing the same pollutants," Jackson said.

And while it's not generally recommended to replace perfectly functional appliances, Jackson and Gould believe this case is an exception, given how rising global temperatures are associated with a host of worrying consequences, including more intense extreme weather

"We don't have the luxury of continuing to use them if we want to save the climate," Dr. Jackson said.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

If you're looking to make the switch to a more environmentally friendly option that will help you and your loved ones breathe easier, an induction stove can be a fantastic choice. 

They heat food quickly and consistently, and they are easier to clean than other electric options. Installing induction technology doesn't have to break the bank, either. You can get induction cooktops for as little as $50, and if you want something bigger, the Inflation Reduction Act can make it even more affordable, saving you up to $840 on a full induction range. 

However, if you want to take advantage of those savings, you should act quickly. President Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to repeal the IRA, though doing so would require an act of Congress.

