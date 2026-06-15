No-dig gardener shares mixed garlic harvest, and one variety produced the biggest bulbs

"It used to be an easy to grow vegetable!"

Growing your own garlic may seem like one of the simpler wins in a home garden, but even reliable crops can bring surprises from one season to the next.

One British gardener at a renowned homestead shared the uneven results of his garlic harvest in a video circulating online. At Homeacres — Charles Dowding's no-dig garden in Somerset, England — he saw uneven garlic results. A few bulbs turned out well, but many did not, with one variety emerging as the top performer.

Summing up the harvest, Dowding wrote in the caption: "Ups and downs of growing garlic. Some has been good, and some not." His update showed that results varied in his beds — a reminder that not every crop performs as expected even in a well-known no-dig garden.

"It used to be an easy to grow vegetable! Largest bulbs are from Messidrome variety," he wrote, identifying the clearest success in the harvest.

The post underscores that even experienced gardeners do not get perfect results every season. Garlic is also a particularly practical crop. It features in countless meals, stores well, and can help households trim grocery costs when harvests go well.

Homegrown produce can also offer better flavor, since it can be picked at peak freshness rather than shipped and stored for long periods.

The benefits of gardening extend beyond the kitchen as well. Time spent outdoors can help reduce stress and support mental well-being, while the digging, bending, lifting, and walking involved can add gentle physical activity to daily life.

Seeing which varieties perform best under real conditions can help gardeners make smarter, more cost-effective decisions in future seasons instead of repeating what did not work. Experimenting with varieties also helps to keep records simple between seasons.

Making sure you include planting dates, varieties used, bed performance, and how the bulbs looked at harvest ensures the best records. Over time, those notes can reveal patterns that may be easy to miss when relying on memory alone.

One disappointing crop does not mean that gardening is not worthwhile. The rewards can still include lower produce bills, better flavor, more time outdoors, and a healthier connection to food.

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