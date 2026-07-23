Home gardener's huge garlic harvest gets neighbors, coworkers, and Reddit talking

"We share a lot but most of it keeps well in our cellar for most the year."

One home gardener's massive garlic haul sparked plenty of conversation among gardening enthusiasts, with fellow growers admiring the crop while trading tips on sharing extra bulbs, tasty recipes, storing them, and getting the most out of the season.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit, the original poster wrote, "Me and most of my garlic harvest this year," sharing a picture of their plentiful harvest.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Along with congratulating the gardener, commenters quickly started discussing what someone could do with that much garlic.

After one person asked, "Dangggg, what do you need that much garlic for?" the gardener replied, "If I ever find out I'll let you know, mostly sharing w family/neighbors/coworkers so far."

One commenter listed their cooking ideas, such as "Garlic shrimp scampi ... Garlic bread ... Garlic toast."

Why does it matter?

Garlic is a strong example of why home gardening can be such a smart move for consumers. It is widely used, stores well, and can help households save money on produce over time — especially for people who cook often and regularly buy bulbs at the store.

Homegrown produce is often picked closer to peak ripeness, which can mean better taste and texture than produce that has traveled long distances and then sat on shelves.

Gardening can also support both mental and physical health. Planting, watering, weeding, and harvesting provide light exercise, while time spent outside and hands-on routines can help reduce stress and create a sense of accomplishment.

When a crop yields more than one household can use, sharing extra food with family, neighbors, and coworkers can reduce waste, strengthen local connections, and make gardening feel even more rewarding.

One commenter said, "We share a lot but most of it keeps well in our cellar for most the year."

What can I do?

Garlic can be a manageable crop for many beginners, and even small beds can produce meaningful results.

One commenter warned, "One year I decided not to cut the scapes. Wrong move! Please, learn from my mistake. They were half the size of the previous year."

Another Redditor commented on their love for garlic in cooking pasta, humorously saying that it was "almost enough for one pot of pasta sauce!"

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