Distressed homeowner seeks advice after laboring over unsightly yard: 'I feel your pain'

"My front and back yards end up looking like this every 2-3 weeks."

Having a yard or garden means there are going to be weeds. One homeowner took to Reddit for advice on how to keep them at bay longer.

If you are looking for gardening tips online, r/gardening may be one of the best places to check. Folks on the page give advice about everything from recovering after a flood to getting rid of invasive species. One gardener asked for help making their weeding job a bit easier.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post shows several photos of their garden, which has lots of visible weeds. Two photos show a gravel section of their yard, and one picture shows a mulched portion. "I'm a newbie at gardening and my front and back yards end up looking like this every 2-3 weeks," the poster wrote. "I have tried removing these weeds from roots on several occasions and yet they somehow manage to just grow back. Any tips on how can I make them go away for good?"

It's nearly impossible to have a weed-free garden, but Savvy Gardening has some tips. It tells readers nine ways to reduce your weeding chores, including pulling weeds as soon as you see them, using mulch, and trying cover crops. "You can also use perennial cover crops like clover as pathway plants between raised beds to reduce weeds and entice pollinators," according to the article. Using clover in your lawn is a great way to move away from traditional grass, which uses a ton of water and often needs chemical treatments.

Commenters on this post also gave some helpful advice. One person commiserated, saying: "I'd like to say I feel your pain. I'm also struggling with weeds and I pull weeds for a couple hours everyday and they're still taking over."

"Is that crabgrass?" another Redditor wrote. "For crabgrass you have to be more aggressive, instead of cardboard use plastic and keep it covered for a long while, hopefully the sun will solarize the bed and kill any seeds."

We wish this gardener the best during their ongoing battle with weeds.

