  • Home Home

Distressed homeowner seeks advice after laboring over unsightly yard: 'I feel your pain'

"My front and back yards end up looking like this every 2-3 weeks."

by Kelsey Kovner
"My front and back yards end up looking like this every 2-3 weeks."

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Having a yard or garden means there are going to be weeds. One homeowner took to Reddit for advice on how to keep them at bay longer. 

If you are looking for gardening tips online, r/gardening may be one of the best places to check. Folks on the page give advice about everything from recovering after a flood to getting rid of invasive species. One gardener asked for help making their weeding job a bit easier. 

"My front and back yards end up looking like this every 2-3 weeks."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"My front and back yards end up looking like this every 2-3 weeks."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The post shows several photos of their garden, which has lots of visible weeds. Two photos show a gravel section of their yard, and one picture shows a mulched portion. "I'm a newbie at gardening and my front and back yards end up looking like this every 2-3 weeks," the poster wrote. "I have tried removing these weeds from roots on several occasions and yet they somehow manage to just grow back. Any tips on how can I make them go away for good?"

It's nearly impossible to have a weed-free garden, but Savvy Gardening has some tips. It tells readers nine ways to reduce your weeding chores, including pulling weeds as soon as you see them, using mulch, and trying cover crops. "You can also use perennial cover crops like clover as pathway plants between raised beds to reduce weeds and entice pollinators," according to the article. Using clover in your lawn is a great way to move away from traditional grass, which uses a ton of water and often needs chemical treatments. 

Commenters on this post also gave some helpful advice. One person commiserated, saying: "I'd like to say I feel your pain. I'm also struggling with weeds and I pull weeds for a couple hours everyday and they're still taking over."

"Is that crabgrass?" another Redditor wrote. "For crabgrass you have to be more aggressive, instead of cardboard use plastic and keep it covered for a long while, hopefully the sun will solarize the bed and kill any seeds."

Watch now: What's the true environmental impact of renewable energy?

We wish this gardener the best during their ongoing battle with weeds.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x