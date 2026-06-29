108-degree tunnel heat burns cucumber tips, but careful spraying can keep a huge crop in play

"I'm taking out every second fruit to let them get big."

When temperatures swing dramatically, plants often pay the price.

After one famous gardener's hoop house hit 108 degrees, causing his plants to experience serious stress, he showed just how quickly conditions can change and how a few careful interventions may still help keep a bumper crop on track.

What happened?

Expert gardener and author Charles Dowding shared an update on his greenhouse produce after England experienced a brutal heatwave and temperatures within his hoop house hit a staggering 108 degrees.

According to Dowding, his cucumbers, sown April 18 and planted May 18, have handled recent weather swings far worse than his tomatoes, after a stretch that went from late-May heat to early-June cold and then back to fresh heat.

Alongside signs of cucumber mosaic virus, the video showed him reducing the number of developing cucumbers, explaining, "I'm taking out every second fruit to let them get big."

The crop was also showing direct heat injury. Dowding said he had been "getting problems with the heat causing the tips of the cucumber to burn out."

He had already removed one affected plant, but chose to keep another in place for now after noticing that "the top of the plant actually looks quite a bit more healthy."

To help his cucumbers weather the heat, he regularly sprayed them with water throughout the hot spell. He also took out the worst-affected plant, thinned the fruit, and prepared to let a new side shoot replace damaged main growth.

His adjustments may help keep the stressed plant productive rather than cause it to lose productivity entirely.

Why does it matter?

Cucumbers are known for being highly productive, but they can also be sensitive to rapid changes in conditions.

In a tunnel or greenhouse, temperatures can climb far beyond the outdoor forecast, so a single hot day can lead to burned fruit, drooping leaves, and stalled growth.

Homegrown produce can help stretch a grocery budget while providing fresher, better-tasting food. Because cucumbers picked straight from the vine do not need to withstand long shipping and storage, growing your own can help cut the cost of buying produce during peak summer prices.

Gardening can also bring other benefits, including light physical activity, time outdoors, and a mental health boost that many growers value.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.