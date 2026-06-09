Gardener nearly runs over hidden box turtle and urges others to scan the yard before mowing

"They cannot run away before it's too late."

A close call in one yard is serving as an urgent reminder for gardeners everywhere.

Before firing up a mower or trimmer, take a few minutes to check for wildlife hiding in the grass.

Joe Lamp'l is behind the gardening account Joe Gardener (@joegardener). He said he nearly hit a box turtle with his mower.

Lamp'l used an Instagram Reel to show viewers the box turtle he found, which had blended into thick grass, using the incident to tell people to be cautious before mowing.

"They're back," Lamp'l wrote, referring to turtles returning to his yard for the season. "... One was in the thick grass, and I didn't even see it before my mower ran over his shell. Fortunately he was fine."

Lamp'l urged people to slow down and check their work areas first. "Please take a few extra minutes to inspect the area where you will be working before you start," he added. He said turtles are too slow to avoid yard equipment or cars and should not be moved far from the spot where they turn up.

Thick grass, brush, and low-growing plants can easily conceal small animals, especially during warm months, when they are more active.

Moving a box turtle to a place that seems safer can actually put it in danger, Lamp'l said, because the animals are deeply tied to small home territories and may not survive being relocated.

He underscored that point with a blunt instruction, "DO NOT remove it from the area," and reminded viewers, "They cannot run away before it's too late."

Protecting creatures such as box turtles helps make garden spaces both more balanced and supportive of local ecosystems.

"And if you see a turtle crossing the road, move it safely across in the direction it was going," Lamp'l wrote. "... It's hard to believe, but they don't do well when removed from the only place they've ever known."

One commenter wrote: "Yes. If you move them from the road, place them in the grass in the direction they were heading. They are familiar with their area and need to live where they are. Do not relocate."

"Thank you for this PSA, Joe," another added. "I wish I saw turtles on our plot; it's comforting to know you and others are conscientious. They are incredible creatures!"

A third commenter summed it up with a vivid comparison: "I always tell people that it's like finding an elderly lady trying to cross the street; you help her the way she was going. You don't take her to your backyard because she would do better there."

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