Recently laid-off gardener says homemade bouquets are keeping hope alive in a brutal job market

"Gardening is so therapeutic and it's gotten me through some tough times."

A Reddit user who had recently been laid off drew a flood of responses in r/gardening after they said making flower arrangements was helping them cope.

In their post, the IT professional described the emotional weight of the layoff and said time in the garden had become a source of support.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit

"I lost my job due to company layoffs 2 weeks ago," they explained. "The job market is brutal, and I sometimes feel hopeless. Leaning into my garden, making flower arrangements, and just seeing what I've been able to do outside is saving me in this time."

Dozens of people responded to the post, adding their support and saying that gardening had helped them through hard times, too.

For this poster, cutting flowers and bringing those arrangements indoors became a small way to hold onto beauty and a sense of control.

Tending plants can be more than just a hobby. It can provide structure, movement, and a visible reminder that progress is still happening, even when other parts of life feel stalled.

During periods of uncertainty, gardening can be a relatively low-cost way to support mental well-being, encourage time outdoors, and create small daily routines.

For people dealing with layoffs or burnout, even something as simple as cutting a few flowers for the kitchen table can feel grounding.

Other Redditors showed solidarity.

"I'm growing some wildflowers and zinnias from seed also. So pretty. Also laid off work ... so this takes up my time and my over 55 houseplants," one commenter said.

"Gardening is so therapeutic and it's gotten me through some tough times," another shared. "These are beautiful and they support our pollinator friends. Hang in there!"

"I retired after 35 years of teaching and then lost my mom. I will say gardening was so helpful," a third wrote.

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