'Gardening is not actually expensive': Gardener says you're paying for looks, not food

"If your objective is to cut cost, no one needs an expensive raised bed."

A gardening expert is challenging a familiar criticism of home gardening: that it inevitably drains money. In a YouTube video, the creator said the problem is often not food growing itself, but the choice to pay extra for looks.

What happened?

In the video, MIgardener (@MIgardener) — a gardening creator known for budget-friendly growing advice — argued that producing food at home need not be expensive. The creator's point was that expenses often rise because of what gardeners decide to buy.

MIgardener explained the issue was about optional spending rather than unavoidable cost. They called the idea that gardening is inherently expensive a "baseless argument," saying that many growers pour money into raised beds and decorative materials rather than prioritizing what actually helps produce food.

The video opens with a blunt statement: "Gardening is not actually expensive. The only reason why your garden costs so much is because you wanted it to cost so much."

Raised beds were a key example in the video. "So many of you want to line your garden beds with gold because you think it's going to last longer or look prettier or more aesthetic," MIgardener said. "If your objective is to cut cost, no one needs an expensive raised bed."

Why does it matter?

For many households, the debate goes beyond garden style. Growing food at home can help reduce grocery bills, especially for higher-cost produce such as herbs, greens, tomatoes, and peppers. It can also mean fresher, better-tasting food picked at peak ripeness rather than after shipping and storage.

And as MIgardener explains, it doesn't have to be overly expensive. If you're gardening for food or practical purposes rather than aesthetics, it's a relatively simple, inexpensive pastime to pick up.

What are people saying?

The strongest reactions in the video came directly from MIgardener, and the creator left little room for ambiguity. "I hear gardeners all the time saying I wish my garden wasn't so expensive, or I would double the size of my garden if it didn't cost me so much," MIgardener said.

"My grandmother was an amazing gardener, when they ended up living in an apartment with no patio but an assigned parking space. They didn't have a car, so she grew her plants there in all sorts of scavenged containers," one commenter wrote. "My grandfather built her a tiered plant stand out of scrap wood. It was charming."

"You aren't lying," added another. "I am thankful for the experienced gardeners who share info. I started gardening on a 3rd floor roof."

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