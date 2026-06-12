Person nearing 1 year sober shows the garden that helped get them there

"The wagon ride can feel much more sustainable with plants on board."

For many people working through addiction recovery, progress is counted in single days. For one Redditor, a small garden became part of the process — a way to see a fresh start taking shape.

In the r/gardening Reddit community, a user shared a photo of a small garden made up of potted plants with the caption, "It's not much, but it's the first time I've planted a 'garden' in 3 years since battling alcoholism."

"I'll be sober for a year on June 9th," the gardener added.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Although the poster downplayed the garden, saying "it's not much," another user encouraged them and shared how important the hobby has been on their own sobriety journey.

"Way to go! In my experience, the wagon ride can feel much more sustainable with plants on board," they said. "I feel like I might have fallen off a few times if I didn't have some of these little buggers to care for and de-stress my mind."

"Gardening is truly therapeutic," another commenter added.

Why does it matter?

Recovery looks different for everyone, but positive, hands-on activities such as gardening can play an important role in the process.

Gardening provides routine, encourages time outdoors, and offers a sense of accomplishment as plants grow and thrive.

For many people, caring for a garden can also help reduce stress, build confidence, and create a healthy outlet for focus and connection with the natural world.

Sobriety is often about more than leaving a harmful pattern behind; it can also mean creating structure, rediscovering identity, and building healthier daily rituals.

What are people saying?

Across the thread, strangers offered congratulations, and many people in recovery said they saw themselves in the post.

"Congrats on your sobriety!" one user wrote. "Your garden looks great."

"I find gardening good for the soul," another wrote.

"A garden doesn't have to be large to be beneficial," a third added. "Mine started small but now covers every inch of my yard. I've enjoyed the whole process."

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