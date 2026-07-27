Across England, gardeners vow to flout hosepipe bans as anger shifts to leaks, AI data centers

"Unless they turn the taps off, I'm still going to use it."

Across England, many people are starting to view hosepipe bans as more than a brief drought measure.

As the restrictions widen, some gardeners say their anger is directed less at other residents, and more at leaky pipes and AI data centers that consume large amounts of water.

What's happening?

After Thames Water introduced a hosepipe ban this week, millions more people in England were brought under restrictions already imposed by Welsh Water, Anglian Water, Affinity Water, Southern Water, Cambridge Water, and South East Water.

The bans have also spilled into politics. As The Guardian reported, only some households on priority registers qualify for exemptions, including certain disabled people and people with medical needs.

Not everyone intends to comply.

Harry, a 24-year-old from Essex, said the heat makes protecting his plants feel essential, adding, "Unless they turn the taps off, I'm still going to use it."

From the perspective of water managers, the restrictions reflect severe conditions.

Daniel Johns, managing director at the non-profit Water Resources East, said river levels have reached "all-time lows" and that water companies have had "no choice," because the heat is draining rivers and reservoirs at worrying speeds.

Why does it matter?

For many households, the bans feel deeply personal. People worry about losing gardens they have spent time, money, and emotion on, while some disabled residents say even lawful water use can now invite suspicion.

Isabella, 24, who works in a garden center, said some exempt customers feel like they are "being watched by their neighbours."

Questions about fairness keep coming up.

Ofwat says England and Wales lose nearly 793 million gallons (3 billion liters) of drinking water a day through leaks, and many households are asking why they should cut back under those circumstances.

Greenpeace UK says that amount is around five times what a UK-wide hosepipe ban would save.

Data center growth has become part of the same debate.

Water UK says expansion plans are "fatally flawed" because they give little attention to water use, even though most sites are concentrated in the south and south-east.

Extreme heat can be especially dangerous for older adults and people with chronic illnesses, and household stressors can quickly pile up.

Gas appliances can worsen indoor air pollution and respiratory problems, while harsh cleaning chemicals can bring hidden long-term risks such as hormone disruption and added strain on household budgets and healthcare systems.

What's being done?

Infrastructure, experts say, is central to any real fix.

One long-term answer is replacing aging pipes. Vanessa Speight, a water systems professor at the University of Sheffield, said the network averages about 80 years old, and while replacement will be disruptive, it is necessary.

She said that if leaks were properly addressed, the need for hosepipe bans "would likely be very small."

Gardeners are also being encouraged to adjust to a hotter, drier climate.

Tim Parry, a gardener on the Isle of Wight, recommends focusing on the plants that truly need water and gradually choosing more drought-tolerant options.

He added that lawns may look "dry, brown and horrible right now, but it will come back."

For households, that can mean watering with cans early in the day, collecting grey water where possible, installing water butts, and prioritizing young or sentimental plants.

"Plants are like your babies," Harry said.

As Parry put it, "Plants aren't just something you stick in your garden."

He added, "I fear for what the future holds."

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