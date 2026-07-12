Gardener calls first Yukon Gold harvest 'meh,' but home growers say the tiny potatoes are gold

After digging up his first Yukon Gold harvest, one gardener felt underwhelmed by the size of the haul, but other growers who saw the yield begged to differ.

What happened?

The gardener showed off the haul in a post to Reddit's r/gardening community, in which he wrote "Well I planted about 9-12 Yukon Gold potatoes back in April. This is my results… kinda meh, but it's all good."

In the same post he added, "not sure what to do with all the little ones."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Immediately, a ton of commenters pushed back on the idea that the harvest was disappointing, saying that small, newly dug potatoes are often especially tasty thanks to their fresh flavor and delicate skins.

One wrote, "Not meh. Delicious. My first taste of disappointingly small/few potatoes (which yours are not, for what you planted) was mind blowing. As significant as homegrown v. store bought tomatoes, in my opinion."

They proceeded to offer him advice that was simple and practical. Another commenter added, "Freshly harvested potatoes with the super delicate skins are fantastic. Cook simply in whatever manner pleases you."

Why does it matter?

A crop does not have to be huge to be worthwhile. Even a smaller harvest can bring better flavor, less food waste, and a stronger connection to what ends up on the plate.

That theme came up repeatedly in the thread. One commenter asked, "There's a flavor difference? I gotta try growing potatoes. No one told me potatoes could taste even better," while others said fresh-dug potatoes taste noticeably richer than supermarket versions.

Growing some of your own food can help trim grocery bills a bit, especially with produce that tends to be expensive or highly perishable. It also gets people outside, adds light physical activity, and can support mental health by reducing stress and giving gardeners a satisfying routine.

Even for potatoes, a food that is usually relatively affordable at the store, growing them can still pay off in freshness, enjoyment, taste, and confidence for future growing seasons.

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