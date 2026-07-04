Homeowner transforms steep, unusable hill into stunning garden using free materials

"I have a slope in part of my garden and it's a real slog to work on sometimes."

A gardener on Reddit is drawing widespread admiration after posting a sloped yard transformation that took three seasons to finish and relied mostly on free slate and stones collected by hand.

The finished project is the kind of low-cost, high-impact yard transformation prompting other homeowners to rethink the "wasted" parts of their outdoor space.

What happened?

The post, shared in Reddit's r/gardening forum, shows a sharp slope remade into a terraced garden with stone edging, greenery, and tall purple foxgloves.

"My new garden. Took me three seasons, but I loved every minute of it," the original poster wrote. "We can do anything if we put our minds to it!"

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Asked in the comments what the project cost, the original poster said, "Nothing really. I got the bottom slate for free from the local country pk and I went round the back roads and got every rock and stone by hand. I used what I found."

The poster said the overhaul came after the hillside stopped feeling useful and became more of a hassle. "I couldn't do with the hill anymore. It was a waste of space, so I decided last year, after a very long time, to sort it out. I'm so glad I did."

Why does it matter?

This kind of makeover shows that homeowners do not always need a large budget to improve their yards.

Turning a hard-to-mow slope into planting beds or terraces can make outdoor space more usable, ease maintenance frustrations, and create opportunities for more climate-friendly landscaping choices.

That is especially true when homeowners replace some traditional grass with lower-maintenance alternatives. Installing a native-plant lawn can save both money and time previously spent on mowing and upkeep, while also lowering water bills.

Other lawn replacement options, including clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping, can offer similar benefits, and even a partial lawn replacement can help cut spending on watering, fertilizer, and routine maintenance.

What are people saying?

Responses centered on both the finished look and the amount of effort behind it. One person called it a "whole new take on Vertical Gardening."

Another wrote, "It looks amazing. Well done on your hard work. I have a slope in part of my garden and it's a real slog to work on sometimes."

A different commenter added, "Love a good terraced garden, you did a beautiful job!"

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