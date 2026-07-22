Gardener plants tigridia to delight neighbors, then finds one cut so low it will not bloom again

"I would have offered some cosmos or zinnias instead."

A front-yard flower patch meant to brighten a quiet cul-de-sac turned into a frustrating reminder of how easily a shared neighborhood space can be disrespected after a gardener said one of their tigridia, also known as tiger flowers, was cut so low it likely will not bloom again this season.

In a post on Reddit, a gardener said one of their tiger flowers had been cut down so severely without permission that it would not produce additional blooms, even though the flowers had been planted out front for neighbors to enjoy.

What happened?

In the Reddit post, the gardener said the flowers were growing in a cul-de-sac near a few other garden plots and that they had replanted the bulbs out front after receiving compliments from neighbors the year before. They wrote, "Somebody cut off one of my tigridia plants. I'm so utterly disappointed in people."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The damage was more than just cosmetic. Each flower lasts only part of a day, and the plant can usually send up another bloom several days later. However, as the poster explained, "I won't be getting new flowers on this plant because somebody cut it off so low."

Commenters began debating whether the damage was caused by a person or an animal. One commenter wrote, "Just saying, 'my' deer take super clean bites out of hydrangeas and lilies that look identical to cuts made with pruning shears." Another added, "Deer tear as they have no upper teeth. Bunnies make sharp cuts, but at an angle."

One user talked about a similar experience with people causing harm to their plants: "Someone picked my mango tree clean last night ... first year it's really produced and they were almost ready ... people are miserable."

Why does it matter?

Front-yard gardens can make a street feel more welcoming, add color to a neighborhood, and provide habitat for pollinators and other beneficial insects.

When someone takes from a visible garden without asking, it can damage plants and discourage people from planting in open spaces. In this case, the gardener said they planted the tigridia there because it "made others visibly happy last year."

Whether it is flowers, herbs, or produce, taking from someone else's yard can harm plants, waste time and money, and erode trust in shared spaces.

What can I do?

Commenters suggested a mix of protective and low-conflict responses. Some recommended putting up a sign explaining that cutting the bloom harmed the plant, while others suggested installing a camera if the problem becomes a pattern.

Some also suggested clearer boundaries, such as a low fence, plant labels, or a designated cutting patch with sturdier flowers. The original poster noted they would have happily shared other blooms instead.

As one commenter put it, "Flowers are about joy and why not forgiveness too. The consequence of no more flowers speaks for itself."

The gardener wrote that they would've wanted someone to ask before cutting their flowers: "Just ask me. I would have offered some cosmos or zinnias instead."

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