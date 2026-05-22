Gardener brings a mystery weed indoors, and its first bloom reveals an edible flower from leaf to stem

"Weeds are just a term for plants people don't want growing."

A gardener who brought an attractive "weed" indoors for its leaves got an unexpected reward weeks later: a bright bloom that Reddit users quickly identified as nasturtium.

The post resonated with readers because the surprise flower was not only eye-catching — commenters pointed out that it is also edible, useful, and beloved by many home gardeners.

In a post shared to r/gardening, a Reddit user explained that they had spotted a mystery plant growing outside, liked the look of its foliage, and decided to bring it indoors rather than pull it out.

When the plant finally flowered, the gardening community immediately recognized it as nasturtium.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



One top commenter identified it directly, writing, "Nasturtium plant, deadhead the spent blooms to encourage more flowers."

Others quickly pointed out that the plant was far more valuable than a typical backyard weed.

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"Weeds are just a term for plants people don't want growing," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "Nasturtiums are great! The entire plant is edible. The leaves have a little spice to them like rocket/arugula if you want a little interest in your salads."

The discussion turned into a broader appreciation thread for a plant many gardeners intentionally grow for both beauty and practicality.

The post also highlights something many home gardeners eventually discover firsthand: a plant dismissed as a nuisance can sometimes turn out to be useful, attractive, and even food-producing.

That can mean less waste, more homegrown ingredients, and fewer trips to the grocery store for fresh herbs or salad additions.

Commenters described nasturtiums as peppery, colorful, and pollinator-friendly.

Several also noted that they work well as companion plants and trap crops in vegetable gardens, helping attract pests away from other plants while supporting bees and beneficial insects.

One user joked that their bees were "about as happy as can bee."

Stories like this also help explain why gardening has become increasingly popular for many households. Even small home gardens can provide fresher food, reduce grocery spending, and create opportunities for stress relief and light physical activity outdoors.

For newer gardeners, however, the post also serves as an important reminder: curiosity is great, but plant identification matters.

Experts generally recommend confidently identifying any volunteer plant before eating it, since some edible-looking plants can have toxic lookalikes.

Once identified, gardeners can decide whether to transplant the plant, leave it where it sprouted, or save seeds for future growing seasons.

For nasturtiums specifically, commenters recommended deadheading old flowers to encourage continued blooming, while allowing a few seed pods to mature if you want more plants next year.

Others suggested adding the leaves and flowers to salads or even pickling the seed pods.

Because growing habits vary by region, gardeners also noted it is worth checking whether a plant behaves aggressively or is considered invasive locally before letting it spread freely.

As one commenter summed it up, "That ain't no weed! Nasturtiums are awesome!"

Another kept it even simpler: "The flowers and leaves are really delicious."

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