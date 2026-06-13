Gardener begs for help after neighbor's peanut buffet leaves fearless squirrels destroying crops

A home garden that was meant to be a refuge has turned into a daily source of stress, with one gardener blaming a neighbor's squirrel-feeding habit for a surge in crop damage.

What's happening?

In a recent post on Reddit, a gardener has said the problem appears to be tied to a neighbor who is putting out "an insane amount of peanuts."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Now the neighborhood is overrun with squirrels and they're destroying everything trying to bury the peanuts," the poster said.

The gardener then shared a picture of a destroyed plant, writing, "they have recently started chewing off my vegetable plants at the base but not actually eating them. I'm a stay at home mom and my garden has become my escape and this is feeling more devastating than it should be."

The poster said they had already tested multiple natural deterrents, including peppers, marigolds, neem oil, "rabbit balls," and cat hair. Despite her efforts, the losses have continued, with "3 out of 5 of my pumpkin plants" gone.

Commenters said smell-based repellents may fall short when squirrels are determined. "Chicken or mesh wire. You need a physical barrier," one person wrote.

Others said that the barrier has to be more enclosed than some gardeners may assume. "Unlike deer or rabbits, there is no height squirrels can't climb over. Your physical barrier will also need to cover the top," another commenter warned. One person offered a cheaper option: "Dollar stores have cheap wire basket trash cans. We cage all of ours when they're small."

Why does it matter?

When one person feeds wild animals, the effects can spread well beyond their own yard. Wildlife that gets used to an easy food source may act more boldly around people and disrupt people's yards.

That can be especially frustrating in a small backyard garden, where the loss of only a few plants can take out a meaningful portion of the season's harvest.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.