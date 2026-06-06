Gardener shares video of dense mass of bees taking over their yard: 'I've never seen anything like that before'

"Plant Bee Balm they say. It attracts pollinators they say … not like that!!!"

A gardener who planted bee balm to welcome pollinators got far more buzz than expected after an enormous cluster of bees took over the area.

In a post on r/gardening, the Redditor joked, "Plant Bee Balm they say. It attracts pollinators they say... not like that!!!" The video shows a dense mass of bees gathered on a hedge directly above the spot where the gardener said they had planted bee balm the year before.

(Click here to view if embed does not appear.)

Commenters were quick to point out that the insects were likely not feeding on the plant at all but were temporarily resting during a swarm. The gardener later said they had already contacted a local beekeeper, but the bees ended up leaving on their own.

Bee balm, a Monarda species native to many parts of North America, is well known for attracting bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. Many food crops rely on pollinators to produce fruit and seeds, so supporting them benefits the broader ecosystem and the global food supply.

A pollinator-friendly yard can improve harvests in vegetable patches and fruit gardens. Growing your own food saves money on produce, provides fresher, better-tasting food, and supports mental and physical health through time spent outdoors.

Native plants like bee balm also benefit other local wildlife and ecosystems. They need free resources to thrive, strengthen soil, and provide food and habitat for local wildlife. Even just a small area can make a big difference.

Many commenters were delighted rather than alarmed.

"They're doing what is called swarming, meaning the queen is most likely somewhere in the center of the group, while the swarming bees protect her. This could be a migrating group searching for a new spot to build a hive, and your bee balm gave them a much needed place to rest," one wrote. "You should feel proud that they felt safe enough to use your garden as an AirBee-n-Bee!"

"Looks like a lot of pollinators to me!" added another.

"I've got bee balm, and I've never seen anything like that before," said one more. "Very cool!"

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