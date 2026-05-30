Gardener sets mint loose in yard and commenters applaud the chaos: 'Choose violence'

"That's just about the perfect spot to let it loose."

A gardener on Reddit sparked delight after sharing a photo of mint happily spreading through a yard, a move many plant lovers usually warn against.

But instead of panicking, commenters embraced the chaos and immediately started dreaming up mojitos, juleps, and ice water with cucumber and mint.

The image showed mint growing freely outdoors around the base of a tree. Mint is a famously aggressive herb, and the original poster planted it in a spot where its wandering roots would be less likely to cause trouble.

Photo Credit: Reddit



OP wrote, "I know and don't care," alluding to the sirens that sound off when gardeners share that they've planted the fast-spreading mint in the ground.

"Mint, growing under a tree and next to grass that gets mowed — that's just about the perfect spot to let it loose. Enjoy your mint," one commenter wrote.

"I love my unhinged mint that grows next to my shed," another shared.

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Another commenter considered doing the same as OP, to which they replied, "Do it. Choose violence."

From there, the thread became a full-blown mint appreciation party. People traded ideas for mojitos, juleps, mocktails, and infused water, while others said mowing over mint and getting that fresh scent sounded more pleasant than problematic.

A few gardeners also pushed back on the usual warnings, saying mint can be manageable if it's planted in the right place and given some simple boundaries.

Even a plant with a wild reputation can be a useful, money-saving addition when it's grown thoughtfully.

Fresh herbs are often expensive at the store and sold in small amounts, so growing mint at home can help cut grocery costs while giving you a steady supply for drinks, salads, sauces, and desserts. Like many homegrown ingredients, it also tends to taste better than what you buy prepackaged.

Gardening in general can also support mental and physical health. It gets people outside, adds light activity to the day, and can make healthy food feel more exciting and accessible.

If you decide to plant mint in the ground rather than keeping it contained, choose the location very carefully.

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