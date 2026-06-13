'One of the best things I've done': Homeowner tears out lawn for native plants, and pollinators win

Traditional lawns can be expensive and time-consuming to maintain.

A homeowner's simple yard project evolved into "one of the best things I've done" after she prioritized adding native plants to her lawn.

While the project represented a relatively small change, she shared how it came with major rewards, from lower water use and less mowing to a more colorful, lower-maintenance yard.

In a TikTok, Kara (@karaexploresmoney), who focuses on clever ways to save money, showed how replacing sections of a traditional lawn with native plants can turn a backyard into a more useful habitat and reduce spending on yard maintenance.

"One of the best things I've done as a homeowner is dig up big pieces of my lawn and replace it with native plants, which is better for the environment, uses less water, and better for the pollinators," she said.

In her walkthrough, she began with what she described as the hardest and most time-consuming part of the job: taking out the grass, including the roots, instead of just tilling it into the soil.

She said new planting areas can be filled with seeds or plant starts and pointed to local gardening clubs, plant initiatives, Facebook groups, and end-of-season giveaways as potential sources for free plants and cuttings.

She also highlighted several native flowering plants already growing in her yard — bergamot, frost aster, and goldenrod — that can support pollinators.

Traditional lawns can be expensive and time-consuming to maintain. Between watering, mowing, edging, and applying fertilizers and other treatments, a patch of grass can demand more money and effort than many homeowners realize.

Replacing even part of that lawn with native plants can cut those costs. Because native species are generally better adapted to local conditions, they often require less watering, which can translate to lower water bills and less upkeep.

That can save both time and money while also creating food and shelter for bees, butterflies, and other pollinators. Native plants are not the only lower-maintenance option, either. Homeowners looking to cut back on lawn care can also consider clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping.

Even a partial lawn replacement, such as the kind Kara showed off, can deliver many of the same benefits without requiring a yard overhaul.

If you're looking for ways to save on yard maintenance, consider upgrading to a natural lawn or rewilding your yard.

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