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Gardener gets creative with backyard logs to save rotten raised bed for one more season

"It's not perfect, but I think I accomplished it."

by Wyatt Fischer
A person in a hat takes a selfie near a garden bed made from logs filled with soil and surrounded by greenery.

Photo Credit: TikTok

A gardener on TikTok is drawing attention for a refreshingly simple answer to a frustrating backyard problem: a rotten raised bed that was close to falling apart.

Instead of rushing out to buy new supplies, she used what she already had: logs, pavers, and small sticks from around the yard to keep the bed usable for one more growing season.

Garden creator Caitlin (@cozycaits_) posted an update after asking followers for advice on how to deal with the deteriorating bed. Her fix was intentionally temporary and low-cost.

@cozycaits_ Replying to @mike all about the makeshift garden solutions this year! #gardentok #garden #raisedbedgarden #backyardgarden #gardenhack ♬ original sound - Caitlin 🧑‍🌾🌱✨

"I ended up just utilizing resources I had in my garden, which I wanted to do to fix my rotten wood bed," she said in the video.

Because the bed "needs to get through one more season," Caitlin said in the video that she put heavy pavers in place, braced them with logs, and used tiny sticks to fill in gaps and help hold everything together.

"It's not perfect, but I think I accomplished it," she said of the result.

Raised beds can be a great way to grow food at home, but replacing rotting wood can get expensive quickly. Caitlin's workaround may not be a permanent fix, but it is a useful example of how gardeners do not always need to jump straight to a full rebuild to keep a bed productive.

Gardening can also encourage movement, more time outdoors, and a stronger connection to everyday routines — all of which support physical and mental well-being. 

Logs, branches, pavers, stones, and other sturdy materials from around your yard may be enough to stabilize a bed in the short term while a long-term plan comes together.

Caitlin said she would replace the bed with a metal one or switch to in-ground gardening next year.

Her patchwork solution kept the space workable for now.

"I think this will do for the season," she said, adding that she was "just so thrilled for the inspiration and creativity that you all had."

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