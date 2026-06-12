Gardener frustrated after attempting to harvest her potato bed and turning up with 'nothing'

"I know we're all being salty but it's early enough in the season to plant those again."

A gardener on TikTok is going viral after sharing that, once the rainy growing season ended, she dug into her potato bed and came up with almost nothing.

Backyard gardener Katy Culver (@katy_culver) shared the clip on TikTok, where it has drawn almost 300,000 views, 20,000 likes, and hundreds of comments. Many commenters are relating to her disappointment and struggle.

Introducing the harvest, Culver said, "This is the current state of my potatoes, which means I think it's time to harvest. I honestly do not have high hopes for them because the plants just didn't get very big."

Culver dug through the soil and said, "I don't feel a single potato."

After finding only a few, the creator joked, "Okay, we have enough [potatoes] to make, um. Nothing."

After revealing the very underwhelming yield, Culver asked, "Really? I know you are lying! Starting to lose hope."

In the video's caption, the gardener wrote disappointedly, "I'm blaming this on all the rain."

And it's true that heavy rain can create a range of problems for potatoes, including poor growth, rot, and nutrient issues. But a small yield isn't necessarily indicative of poor weather or even bad gardening. A combination of several other factors including luck can impact how much your crops grow.

If your current gardening set up isn't working, you may want to try using vertical gardening to grow potatoes. It doesn't hurt to switch things up and see if that can increase your harvest and decrease your grocery bills.

As for Culver, people responded with supportive and humorous comments.

One commenter wrote, "The most realistic gardening video," while another said, "Me last year but hoping for better this year."

Another TikTok user said, "I know we're all being salty but it's early enough in the season to plant those again."

A third teased, "How will you possibly finish them before they go bad???"

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