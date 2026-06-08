Gardener wonders if backyard berries are the fruits of their labor — commenters say they are mock strawberries that taste like disappointment

Commenters said it "tastes of sadness and disappointment."

Reddit had to break the news to one gardener that the red berries popping up beyond the fence were probably not the payoff from tossing out old strawberries.

After the gardener posted, "Are these the fruits of my labor or just random wild berries," commenters moved quickly from identification to mockery, offering both a plant ID and some especially harsh-tasting notes.

What happened?

The mystery patch formed a low-growing carpet of plants dotted with small red fruit that resembled strawberries at a glance. The original poster wrote, "I've been throwing old strawberries over the fence for years."

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Commenters said the plants were most likely mock strawberry, also called false strawberry, or Potentilla indica.

Several users noted that cultivated strawberries usually spread by runners, not by seeds from old berries, so surprise patches from scraps are relatively uncommon.

People in the thread also pointed to a quick way to tell the two apart: mock strawberries hold their fruit upright, while true strawberries usually hang lower on the plant.

In a follow-up, the original poster said they do have "a real garden 20 ft away" where they had been trying to grow real strawberries this season, just not in the mystery patch.

Why does it matter?

Figuring out exactly what a volunteer plant is can help a gardener decide whether to keep it, remove it, or simply enjoy it for what it is.

Mock strawberry is generally regarded as non-native in North America and is originally from Asia. One commenter noted that "in Germany it is invasive," a reminder that how people handle it can depend on the local ecosystem.

The replies were not especially kind about the fruit itself. Commenters called it "tastes of sadness and disappointment," and "red sandy water balls of disappointment."

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