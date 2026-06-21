She had never kept a houseplant alive, then spent 8 years coaxing lavender across her yard

"I have poured my heart and soul and sweat into this."

A gardener who said she once could not keep even a single houseplant alive is drawing attention online after sharing the eight-year transformation of her yard into a lavender-filled landscape.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit, the gardener shared a "then and now" look at her property and explained that patience, more than shopping, made the transformation possible.

"I have poured my heart and soul and sweat into this yard for the past 8 years," she wrote.

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"I have purchased exactly one lavender plant," she said. "Every other plant is the result of letting the plants go to seed."

After seeing that the lavender already growing on the property would multiply on its own, she began transplanting new starters to other parts of the yard each spring. Those plants came from the handful of mature bushes that were already there.

Why does it matter?

Gardening does not have to mean expensive overhauls or instant results. Letting hardy plants reseed, dividing established plants, and working with what is already thriving can significantly cut costs while helping create a fuller, healthier yard over time.

That lesson extends beyond ornamental plants.

Gardening can help households save money on produce, enjoy fresher and better-tasting food, and support both mental and physical health through time spent outdoors and regular movement.

Even a flower-focused project like this can become a gateway to bigger backyard goals, including herbs, fruits, and vegetables.

Lavender is well known for attracting pollinators, and lower-input gardening strategies can reduce the need for extra purchases and chemical-heavy maintenance. That can make a yard more inviting for people while also supporting a healthier local ecosystem.

"It is absolutely, without a doubt, worth it," the original poster said.

One commenter wrote, "This is so amazing! Does it smell as wonderful as it looks?"

"It absolutely does," the OP replied. "It makes my yardwork time very Zen-like."

"I love this," another person commented. "It is so beautiful and serene."

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