Home gardener suspects 'Peppergate' after jalapeños turn pale, mild, and banana-shaped

The fruit stayed light in color and grew in a shape that did not match the packaging materials.

One gardener expecting jalapeños discovered that their harvest was likely something else entirely, with the online gardening community taking their best guesses at identifying the mystery plants.

What happened?

The beginner grower told Reddit's r/gardening community that the plants had been started indoors in March and had been producing peppers for about a month.

But the problem was that the fruit stayed light in color and grew in a shape that did not match the dark green jalapeños they had been expecting.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The original poster wrote "I got peppergated," referring to the 2023 controversy where an enormous number of pepper seed packets somehow got mislabeled.

The consensus of the gardeners in the Reddit thread was that the peppers looked far more like banana peppers than jalapeños, though some suggested Hungarian wax peppers as another possibility because they can appear similar but tend to be hotter.

After tasting one, the OP updated the post with a clear verdict: "Cut one in half and took a good bite w/seeds. Not hot, [so] banana peppers it is!"

Why does it matter?

After weeks or months of watering, transplanting, and waiting, finding out a plant was mislabeled can be frustrating.

But even so, home gardening can help people cut grocery costs, enjoy fresher and better-tasting produce, and build skills that make healthy eating easier. It may also support mental well-being by lowering stress and providing a satisfying routine, while planting, weeding, and harvesting offer light exercise.

Here, the outcome was less a total loss than a change of plans. Rather than using the peppers for jalapeño poppers or salsa, the gardener ended up with a harvest better suited to pickling, roasting, and snacking.

To lower the chances of your own "Peppergate," buy seeds or seedlings from reliable sources, keep plant tags from getting mixed up, and compare fruit shape, color, and heat as peppers develop.

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