Homeowner harvests over 10 pounds of blackberries with hardly any maintenance

"The biggest concern is usually to stop it from taking over your entire garden."

For one Tennessee gardener, a low-effort change transformed a fence-line thicket into a major source of food — more than 10 pounds of blackberries.

Posting images of the bounty on Reddit, the home gardener said that the haul represented only about one-quarter of the berries currently on the canes.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Photos in the post showed the gardener's first substantial blackberry picking, while many more berries were still unripe.

They said some of the fruit would be eaten fresh, some would be given away, and the rest would go into the freezer, before asking the other gardeners for ideas on storage and recipes.

As the original poster later explained in the comments, the productive patch did not require an intensive setup. Instead, it started when they quit mowing down the canes and worked them into the nearby fence.

"I just stopped mowing over them and weaved the canes through the fence once I realized they were blackberries... No feeding. I just dump my grass clippings and rake my leaves along the fence line," they wrote.

The abundance prompted at least one playful request from another user: "1) Gather 4-5 cups 2) Mail them to me." The original poster kindly replied, "DM me your address if you want a cutting and a cup of berries :)."

This crop grew from canes already there along the fence, rather than from raised beds, expensive inputs, or a carefully planned planting layout.

And with more than 10 pounds already picked and more fruit still coming, a harvest like that can supply a household with plenty of fresh berries.

Whatever is not eaten right away can be frozen, shared, or made into longer-lasting foods, and commenters tossed out ideas including jams, cobblers, juices, slushies, scones, tarts, sorbets, curds, compotes, and even meads.

It also serves as a reminder that edge-of-yard fruit can be productive, even if it needs watching. As one commenter added, "Blackberry is insanely vigorous - it will grow and expand plenty on its own. The biggest concern is usually to stop it from taking over your entire garden."

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