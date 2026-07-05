After waiting all year, gardener films a giant Peruvian apple cactus bloom opening overnight

"The flower was huge, so pretty, and it actually smelled really good too!"

After waiting for the moment, one gardener managed to record a Peruvian apple cactus as it opened overnight.

Viewers online were just as taken with the bloom, praising the video and marveling at the flower's size, beauty, and nighttime timing.

What happened?

In a post to the r/gardening community on Reddit, the gardener shared a time-lapse video of their Peruvian apple cactus flower opening at night.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

The original poster described the moment, writing, "My Peruvian Apple Cactus bloomed last night and I got to film it opening! I was so excited because I've been waiting for it. The flower was huge, so pretty, and it actually smelled really good too!"

Why does it matter?

Growing plants at home can support better mental and physical health, and for people who branch into edible gardening, it can also help save money on produce while delivering fresher, better-tasting food.

For anyone inspired to dig in after seeing the cactus bloom, the TCD Guide has a section on growing your own food, along with tips for controlling pests and weeds without chemicals.

What are people saying?

Several replies noted that the original poster had captured the bloom on video.

Among them was one commenter who wrote, "Thank you for getting this video." The original poster replied, "It was my pleasure!"

Another viewer emphasized how striking the flower was, saying, "What a showstopper!! This is exactly why I follow this sub. Thank you for sharing." The original poster answered, "Same here! I love seeing wild things plants do!"

Some of the remaining reactions were simply expressions of amazement at the overnight display. One commenter put it plainly: "This is amazing!"

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