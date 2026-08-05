UK gardener turns drainage ditch into a raspberry hedge for food security

"To me, the two huge advantages of having home-grown fruit is how fresh and tasty they are."

A drainage ditch is not where most people would expect a berry patch to begin. But one gardener in the United Kingdom used the excavated soil to create a long raspberry hedge.

What's happening?

In a YouTube video, U.K. gardener and content creator Liz Zorab Gardening (@LizZorab) explained that she planted autumn-fruiting raspberries into the mound running alongside a drainage ditch.

She said the mound was created after runoff problems led her to reuse the soil dug out during the drainage work.

Zorab said the raspberry hedge stands out because it delivers a substantial crop without demanding much effort.

She stressed that even a modest planting can be productive.

"From quite a small area, you'll get plenty of raspberries," Zorab explained, adding that the canes are easiest to manage when they grow beside regularly mowed grass.

In other parts of the garden, Zorab also grows rose hips, currant varieties, many kinds of berries, and multiple rhubarb varieties. She tied all of them to "real life self-reliance and food security."

How is this helpful?

"To me, the two huge advantages of having home-grown fruit is how fresh and tasty they are," Zorab said in the video. "But also, what a huge amount of money they save."

Growing fruit at home can reduce household food spending and lessen dependence on store-bought produce, which may be less fresh or travel long distances before reaching the shelf.

Soft fruits can be particularly useful because many of them fit well into smaller spaces, and some are easy to propagate or refresh over time.

Having different crops ripen at different points in the season can also spread out the harvest and help compensate when one planting falls short.

That happened in Zorab's garden, where strawberries in the polytunnel disappointed while outdoor plants were still producing plenty of fruit.

Berry hedges can even make borders and awkward edges productive and pretty.

What can I do?

For people just getting started, Zorab recommends easier fruits such as currants or gooseberries.

She also pointed to strawberries as a low-maintenance choice, saying they can thrive in containers or baskets and be renewed with runners after a few seasons.

Gardeners in the comments backed up that practical outlook.

One commenter wrote, "Love Autumn Bliss, they taste great but don't keep that well so you have to eat them quickly or preserve them."

Another added, "We have put in numerous fruit trees - apples, cherries, pears, stone fruits and lots of berries!"

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