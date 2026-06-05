Gardener thought they could handle creepy crawlies, until this parasite-like worm changed everything

"I thought I was fine with all the creepy crawlies I see in the garden. I was wrong."

A gardener thought they were unfazed by the usual bugs and critters that come with digging in the dirt, until one long, parasite-like worm changed their mind.

In a post on r/gardening, the user shared a video of a thin worm wrapped around a stick and wrote, "I thought I was fine with all the creepy crawlies I see in the garden. I was wrong. I'm assuming this is some sort of parasite?"

(Click here to watch the embedded video if it doesn't appear.)

Commenters debated whether it was a roundworm, horsehair worm, or another kind of soil-dwelling creature. Many leaned toward roundworm or horsehair worm, while others used the moment to warn about pet waste, barefoot gardening, and accidental exposure to parasites through contaminated dirt.

While gardening brings many health benefits and many of the "creepy crawlies" you encounter are harmless or even beneficial, this isn't always the case. Soil can contain parasites, bacteria, or contaminants, especially in places frequented by pets or wildlife.

Wearing gloves while gardening, washing hands after yard work, keeping pets dewormed, avoiding barefoot contact with questionable soil, and rinsing homegrown produce can all help.

The post drew hundreds of comments, with people responding in equal parts horror and humor.

One top reply noted, "Roundworms are the most abundant multicellular organisms on earth."

Another commenter bluntly advised, "Worm your pets and children folks. … Pets with Roundworms poo in dirt, kids eat dirt, kids get worms."

"I hate it," one person wrote, while another said they would be putting on "a motorcycle helmet for the rest of the day."

A few commenters also tried to keep things practical, urging gardeners to take soil hygiene seriously, especially when kids, pets, and backyard food gardens are involved.

"That's one reason why we are supposed to wear gloves digging in the garden," one said. "Thank you for the reminder."

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