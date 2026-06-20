'I legit let a shriek out': Early monarch caterpillars in New Jersey spark calls to plant milkweed

"Last year, 17 of 22 made it to full butterfly, and I was able to tag seven of them."

A Reddit post by a gardener in Camden County, New Jersey, captured the excitement of finding monarch caterpillars earlier than expected and underscored how much backyard habits can matter for a species in decline.

What happened?

On r/gardening, a user shared that they had spotted monarch caterpillars unusually early in the season.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"I counted five, and I legit let a shriek out when I saw the first one," they wrote in the caption.

The tiny caterpillars were nestled among bunches of budding flowers in the original poster's yard.

Because the eastern monarch population has declined steeply over time, sightings this early can feel especially meaningful.

Why does it matter?

A native plant yard can help pollinators and also be cheaper and easier to maintain than turfgrass.

Replacing a traditional grass lawn with native plants can reduce mowing, watering, and chemical use, saving time, lowering maintenance costs, and cutting water bills.

Homeowners do not have to fully replace their lawns, either. A partial lawn swap with native plants can still offer many of those benefits while creating food and shelter for butterflies, bees, and other wildlife.

Changes such as these can make outdoor spaces more resilient and lower-maintenance while restoring the ecosystems pollinators depend on.

What are people saying?

"Ay, congrats! Watch and see how fast they grow. It's amazing," one commenter said.

The OP responded: "Thank you! I help the wild ones in my yard to ensure they make it from egg to butterfly. Last year, 17 of 22 made it to full butterfly, and I was able to tag seven of them."

"Damn, I'm jelly. I've had my swamp milkweed for three years now and no worms," another user wrote.

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