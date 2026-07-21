With incurable brain cancer, gardener turns radiation mask into a living wall planter

"What a creative way to process your trauma."

One gardener living with incurable brain cancer has found a way to reclaim a deeply traumatic experience, turning a radiation treatment mask into a living wall planter.

The result is part art project, part upcycling gardening success.

What happened?

The individual shared their story to Reddit's r/Gardening community, in which they described going through radiation for their cancer and opening up about how difficult it had been. The original poster then added how they found healing through gardening.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The OP said the radiation treatment left lasting distress, writing, "I developed PTSD to treatment, my body started breaking out in hives, I'd hyperventilate." They added that "It was hard, bolted down to that awful blue thermoplastic mask to a cold table, helpless."

Gardening and art entered the picture after an oncology psychologist suggested them as coping tools.

Rather than discard the radiation mask, they repurposed it as a wall-mounted planter. The setup uses terra preta, sphagnum moss, and jute cord, along with pothos and monstera adansonii cuttings and a sweet potato they called "my brain tuber."

To make the planter, the OP "had to learn to paint, weave, and garden in a very strange container."

Commenters were overwhelmingly supportive of both the gardener's story and project.

One commenter summed it up this way, writing, "This is a great use of a traumatic experience. It's really cool, well done."

Another wrote, "You are inspiring, OP. What a creative way to process your trauma. Wishing you well."

Why does it matter?

Gardening and DIY projects can be affordable ways to personalize spaces while supporting mental well-being. A few cuttings, some soil materials, and patience can transform castoff items into decor that keeps growing.

But upcycling does not always have to involve pallets, jars, or old furniture. Reuse projects can come from objects with more complicated histories, and reducing waste can be deeply personal as well as environmentally beneficial.

The OP showed that making something by hand can create a sense of control even when life feels unpredictable.

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