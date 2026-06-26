This Zone 6b garden is settling into summer, and the hydrangeas are taking over

"What are those tall white flowers with the yellow middle at the beginning?"

A short June garden video is gaining traction online for showing a yard at the point when early-season growth starts giving way to richer summer bloom.

In the Zone 6b yard, that transition seems to belong to the hydrangeas.

What happened?

Posted on TikTok by one garden enthusiast, the clip offered a brief look around a home landscape as summer begins to settle in, showing ornamental plantings, open flowers, and fruit kept neatly in containers.

The caption sums it up simply: "The garden is settling into summer, one bloom at a time."

Beyond the hydrangeas, the video includes layered beds and a few details viewers especially picked up on, including blackberries growing in a planter and, early in the clip, tall white flowers with yellow centers.

Why does it matter?

The June update offers a useful look at timing, plant combinations, and when beds begin to feel fuller and more established in similar hardiness zones.

It also shows how ornamental landscaping can be both beautiful and functional. Hydrangeas and other flowering plants can provide color and structure, while container-grown berries show how edible plants can fit into decorative spaces without taking over a yard.

Well-planned home gardens can help support pollinators, reduce the need for large expanses of resource-intensive lawn, and encourage people to engage more directly with seasonal growing cycles.

Adding native plants to a yard is especially beneficial for pollinators and for reducing maintenance costs.

What are people saying?

Viewers focused on specific plants and were generally supportive of the garden's layout.

One commenter asked, "Your blackberries look so tame in that planter! Are they a special variety?" The original poster responded, writing, "Yes, they are a thornless marionberry. I have a structure inside that I wrap the vines around."

Another wrote, "What are those tall white flowers with the yellow middle at the beginning? They are so gorg." The response: "They are procut white lite sunflowers :)"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.