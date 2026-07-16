Garage leak looked like a water heater failure, until a $7 drain valve fixed it

What looked like a water heater leaking from the inside turned out to be a much smaller, and much cheaper, problem.

A puddle spreading across a garage can make any homeowner fear the worst. In one Reddit case, what looked like a water heater leaking from the inside turned out to be a much smaller, and much cheaper, problem.

That kind of quick diagnosis can save more than stress. However, if a water heater really does need to be replaced, upgrading to a heat pump water heater can lower water-heating energy use and save on utility bills.

What happened?

A homeowner found water leaking out of their garage and followed it to the water heater on the other side.

They wrote, "Leak seems slow but steady, no idea how long it's been going on but must be a few days."

What made the situation especially concerning was the apparent source. Since the water seemed to be coming from inside the heater's outer shell, the homeowner was trying to figure out whether it pointed to a minor repair or a unit that needed replacement.

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After feedback from other Reddit users, the homeowner checked again and later said that "the drips definitely look to be coming from the drain valve connection."

That suggested the issue might be with a part attached to the heater rather than the tank itself.

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Replacing the drain valve appeared to solve the leak, sparing the homeowner what could have been a far more expensive water heater replacement. In the end, the new part cost them only $7.

Why does it matter?

If a tank is badly corroded or nearing the end of its lifespan, a costly fix or replacement would be required. But in other cases, the source can be a replaceable part such as a drain valve, fitting, or relief valve.

That distinction can mean the difference between spending a few dollars and spending thousands. It can also prevent unnecessary waste, since replacing an appliance before it is truly needed creates extra material waste and often sends bulky equipment to a landfill sooner than necessary.

There is also the risk of water damage. Even a minimal leak can damage drywall, flooring, stored belongings, and nearby appliances if it goes unnoticed for several days.

When replacement is unavoidable, water heating is one of the bigger energy loads in many homes. Choosing a more efficient unit can turn an annoying breakdown into a money-saving upgrade.

What can I do?

If you notice water around your water heater, start by shutting off power or gas to the unit if it is safe to do so, and stop the water supply if the leak is active.

Then inspect some of the most obvious trouble spots, including the drain valve near the bottom of the tank, supply line connections, and the temperature and pressure relief valve discharge line.

If the tank itself is rusting, the leak is coming from the body of the heater, or the unit is older and showing multiple issues, it may be time to call a plumber and discuss replacement.

For homeowners who do need a new unit, switching from a fuel-powered boiler to an electric system could help save money in the long term and reduce household pollution.

Cala makes customizable smart heat pump water heaters. By learning a household routine, Cala's water heater can provide hot water exactly when it is needed, reducing energy consumption and lowering the impact on bills.

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