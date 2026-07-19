Generator running inside Missouri garage sparks blaze, destroying everything stored inside

Opening doors or windows does not make it safe, because dangerous fumes and heat can still build up.

A garage fire near Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks is a costly warning about how quickly backup power equipment can become dangerous when used incorrectly.

Officials in Sunrise Beach say a generator being operated inside a garage sparked a morning blaze that left the structure standing but destroyed everything stored inside.

What happened?

At 7:56 a.m., firefighters were sent to a garage on Michael's Cove Road in Sunrise Beach and had the fire under control by 8:16 a.m., according to a Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District release cited by ABC 17 News.

The fire district said the blaze began because a generator was operating inside the garage. Officials determined the fire was accidental, and no injuries were reported.

While the garage remained standing, all of the property inside was destroyed.

Why does it matter?

A fire like this can become a major financial setback even when no one is physically hurt. Replacing garage contents such as tools, lawn equipment, appliances, sports gear, and personal items can easily cost thousands of dollars.

Fires can easily spread from various human-caused sources — one Colorado wildfire that burned 1,801 acres and forced 17 homes to be evacuated was traced to a "hot load" of improperly discarded flammable materials from a trash truck.

There are also health and safety concerns beyond the fire itself. Generators produce both heat and exhaust, and using them in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces can create serious hazards, including carbon monoxide exposure.

What can I do?

Never operate a portable generator inside a garage, shed, basement, or home. It's important to note that opening doors or windows does not make it safe, because dangerous fumes and heat can still build up.

Instead, place generators outdoors in a well-ventilated area and follow the manufacturer's instructions for safe distance from doors, windows, and vents. Using outdoor-rated extension cords and keeping the unit dry and stable can also help reduce the risk.

Install carbon monoxide detectors and review your backup power plan before severe weather arrives.

No one was injured in the Sunrise Beach fire, but the outcome was still stark. As the release put it, "The structure of the garage was intact, but the contents were a total loss."

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