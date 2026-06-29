Furniture artist finds a free dresser marked 'take me' and turns it into gorgeous shelves

"It makes my heart happy to see someone save a piece of furniture and beautify it!"

For some, a curbside dresser marked "take me" could look like little more than landfill-bound furniture. However, for those who craft and upcycle, a worn-down piece offers an enticing opportunity.

What happened?

DIY artist and crafter Jonathon Marc Mendes recently took to YouTube to share how he transformed a worn-down, battered white dresser into a stunning pink piece that looks brand-new. According to DenGarden, Mendes found the dresser on the side of the road for free.

The dresser had several obvious issues. The video shows that it was missing one knob and two drawers, had dirt on it, and paint was chipping all over it.

"It's going to need a lot of imagination and a few fixes," Mendes notes in the video.

So, Mendes used that creativity to turn the vacant sections into open shelving. As DenGarden reported, he hid the drawer tracks with narrow wood strips, added flat pieces of timber in the openings, and attached four simple feet to give the dresser more height.

He then refinished the piece and painted it with a variety of shades to achieve his desired pink hue.

The before-and-after shot shared in the video was stunning, and commenters were quick to thank Mendes for saving the piece from the landfill.

"It makes my heart happy to see someone save a piece of furniture and beautify it!" one commenter wrote.

"I love how this turned out and the color is gorgeous!" another said.

By the end, the once-damaged piece looks less like castoff furniture and more like a cottage-style accent shelf.

Why does it matter?

Makeovers like this highlight the value of thrifting, curbside pickups, and secondhand shopping.

A free dresser can save someone money on a household essential, especially since solid older furniture is often sturdier than some newer flat-pack alternatives. Secondhand hunting can also uncover rare, vintage, or high-value items at a fraction of retail prices.

There is an environmental upside, too. Extending the life of furniture helps keep bulky items out of landfills and reduces demand for newly manufactured goods, which can require more raw materials, energy, and shipping.

Projects like Mendes' also show that imperfections do not have to mark the end of a piece's useful life.

Missing drawers, scratched paint, and worn finishes can sometimes become opportunities for a custom design rather than reasons to throw something away.

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