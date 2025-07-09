Homeowner shares simple hack to get rid of pesky kitchen nuisance: 'I've been doing this for years'

Do those pesky little fruit flies keep coming back no matter what you try? That was the case for one TikTok user, Barb (@thrivingthroughitall), until they discovered a simple hack that finally solved the problem.

Most of us have heard of using apple cider vinegar to catch fruit flies, but they often just keep coming back. The key to making this method truly effective is to add one more secret ingredient: a drop of dish soap.

Start by pouring some apple cider vinegar into any small container — the video uses a Mason jar, but a cup or bowl works just as well. Add a drop of dishwashing liquid to the vinegar. This breaks the surface tension, so when the flies land, they sink instead of escaping.

Next, cover the top with a paper towel and poke a few small holes in it using a toothpick. Set the trap on your kitchen counter and let it work its magic. The scent of the vinegar draws the flies in, and the soapy solution ensures they don't make it out.

The biggest benefit of this hack is how much time and money it can save. Instead of buying pricey traps or sprays, you can eliminate fruit flies using items you already have at home.

It's quick, easy, and effective. Environmentally, it's a win too. No harsh chemicals or plastic waste from store-bought solutions, just simple, reusable materials and a safer, cleaner way to manage pests.

We're often sold "quick fixes" for home and garden problems, but with a little creativity and research, we can find solutions that are not only more effective but also eco-friendly.

DIY approaches like home gardening offer big rewards, saving money on produce, improving taste, and supporting both mental and physical health.

From the comment section of the TikTok video, you can see that many have benefited from this hack.

One said, "I've been doing this for years. Best thing ever!"

Another added that they were looking for a remedy for a fruit fly issue on the same day this video popped up.

