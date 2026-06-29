Reddit's best frugal habits, from freezer-scrap soup to DIY car repairs

"Nine times out of 10, I don't buy whatever it is I was looking at."

Frugality advice does not usually go viral for being flashy, but a recent Reddit thread made clear that plenty of people are eager for practical ways to save money. From freezer-scrap soup to DIY repairs, many of the most popular habits focused on cutting everyday costs without feeling deprived.

What happened?

An extensive BuzzFeed roundup of a Reddit discussion that drew more than 1,000 comments showed users comparing habits they rely on to spend less and throw away less.

One example was a soup strategy built around leftovers: a Redditor said they freeze extra vegetables until they have enough to cook a pot that feeds a family of five. They called it "Frugal, super nutritious, and deeeelicious!"

Other users pointed to habits such as bringing lunch from home, reusing sandwich bags, repairing old clothes, splitting restaurant meals, and buying food only when it is heavily discounted.

A number of commenters focused less on squeezing every last cent out of products and more on avoiding impulse purchases in the first place. "I put stuff in my cart and go back to it days later," one person wrote. "Nine times out of 10, I don't buy whatever it is I was looking at. Helps to not impulse buy."

Why does it matter?

Some of the savings can be immediate. Many of the suggestions were really about getting full use out of items before replacing them. That included cutting open moisturizer bottles and toothpaste tubes, tailoring ripped jeans instead of throwing them out, and eating food based on expiration dates to get more from groceries already on hand.

One user summed up that mindset directly: "It's more about not wasting stuff, but it's also frugal."

There is also an environmental benefit to many of these choices. Composting, recycling, reusing bags, and keeping an older paid-off car on the road can all reduce demand for new products while keeping usable materials out of landfills.

What can I do?

If the goal is to see savings quickly, it may make sense to start with recurring expenses. Packing lunch, driving a reliable paid-off car, and learning basic maintenance can all add up over time. As one commenter said of doing their own car work, they have "saved myself thousands over the years."

For many of the commenters, the point was not deprivation for its own sake. "Frugal is not about deprivation but spending wisely," one wrote.

For another, using every last bit of a product was satisfying in its own way: "I'm outsmarting corporations who want me to buy more of their products!"

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