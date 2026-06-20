New parent says baby's first 4 months meant no disposable diapers, no wipes, and almost no new gear

"It's hard work to not just toss things in the trash, but it is worth it."

A new parent on Reddit is drawing attention for showing that raising a baby doesn't have to come with mountains of waste or a hefty price tag.

According to the parent, their child's first four months involved no disposable diapers or wipes, and only a handful of items were purchased new.

What happened?

Rather than stocking up on brand-new baby gear, the parent said in a Reddit post in r/Anticonsumption that they used reusable and secondhand postpartum and baby products, including the crib, bassinet, cloth diapers, clothes, and toys.

The poster and new parent even said they've learned to make diaper cream themselves with olive oil, beeswax, and jojoba oil and keep it in glass jars, while adding that their baby "has never had a disposable diaper or wipe." The short list of new purchases was a stroller, a convertible car seat, a crib mattress, and reusable wipes.

And when it came to a baby shower, instead of asking for single-use baby items, the parents asked for thrifted books. "I knew we would use them!! And it was so nice to build our little library!!" they explained.

Why does it matter?

Babies are often marketed as requiring a constant stream of new products, many of which are single-use or quickly outgrown. The post challenged that idea, showing how parents can cut waste and expenses by buying less, reusing more, and relying on secondhand items whenever possible.

Diapers, wipes, clothes, feeding supplies, and nursery gear can become major expenses, particularly in the first year. By relying on cloth diapers, secondhand items, and reusable postpartum products, parents can cut ongoing costs while also keeping still-usable goods out of landfills.

What are people saying?

Readers praised the setup, with one person pointing out that similar habits were more common in earlier decades. "You're doing like my mom did it in the 70s," one commenter replied. "It's hard work to not just toss things in the trash, but it is worth it."

Others added that cloth diapers were a useful tool when they became parents.

"We did this too! I thought cloth diapering was going to be so hard but it's been super easy," another added.

"I used cloth diapers on both of my kids, the kind with the microfiber inserts and PUL outer in fun colors and patterns," another commented. "I loved them and passed them on when I was done!"

The post showed how a handful of strategic new purchases, combined with secondhand finds and reusable products, can make a significant difference.

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