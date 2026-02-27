New report uncovers surprising new trend in meals for average American household: 'Policymakers … should take note'

Feeding America said between 30% and 40% of all food in the United States is thrown away each year, and that figure amounts to nearly 119 billion pounds of wasted food annually.

Against that backdrop, a press release suggested households are turning to frozen food with intention. According to the American Frozen Food Institute, frozen food is becoming a central part of how Americans plan meals.

AFFI and the Food Industry Association released the fourth edition of the "Power of Frozen in Retail" report Monday at AFFI-CON in San Diego.

The survey data in the report found that 40% of shoppers now use frozen food every few days or daily, up from 35% in 2019. Plus, 77% of shoppers purchase frozen foods with a specific meal or day in mind, compared to 71% in 2023.

The report also found that 30% of shoppers plan to buy more frozen food, which AFFI described as the "strongest purchase intent" in years. In the context of food waste, 37% of survey takers use frozen food to reduce food waste, as it is the most common material in landfills that gets incinerated (causing methane pollution), leading to excessive use of necessary resources.

Just one of many examples, the amount of food waste yearly in the U.S. takes up as much space as agricultural land the size of California and New York, per the Environmental Protection Agency.

"Consumers are using frozen to explore new cuisines, reduce food waste, and put nutritious meals on the table," said Adrienne Seiling, chief operating officer at AFFI. "As the food industry and policymakers alike focus on the future of nutrition in our country, they should take note — it's time for fresh thinking about frozen."

The intent to buy more frozen foods also connects to the issue of grocery costs. Grocery bills have been rising, in part due to global supply chain pressures and fertilizer shortages linked to the war in Ukraine, according to reports. In addition, the AFFI report said that consumers responding to economic concerns are cooking more at home and meal planning — needs that frozen food makes easier to meet.

To be clearer, the data suggested shoppers are not choosing between fresh and frozen; 76% of consumers combine fresh and frozen ingredients in the same meal. Andrew Brown, senior manager of industry relations at FMI, said in the release that retailers can build loyal customers by showing how frozen options help families eat better while saving time and wasting less food.

For households looking to cut waste and save money, learning storage tips and more to keep your food fresh longer aligns with the frozen food strategy. Shopping with intention at the grocery store is a great first step.

