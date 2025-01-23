Puzzled travelers debate confusing store spotted at Detroit Metropolitan Airport: 'At least they're honest about it'

"It did make me laugh out loud when I looked through the door."

A store has left Detroit Metropolitan Airport travelers perplexed. It features a neon green sign and calls itself "Frivolous," boasting "wonderfully unnecessary" items.

A user took to the r/Anticonsumption subreddit to share the strange store with the community. Users immediately wondered why the store would choose that name before conceding that it might just be honest.

"Well, at least they're honest about it," wrote a matter-of-fact commenter.

The inside of the store caused even more confusion. One commenter explained that they saw the store in Detroit a couple of weeks ago and were "similarly bothered." "It did make me laugh out loud when I looked through the door and saw that it was basically the same as most airport shops," they said.

"Most of the stuff in there was like, reading material and water bottles from what I saw," they added.

Airports are notoriously awful at environmentalism. They damage air quality, cause water and noise pollution, and generate tons of waste. Municipal solid waste is generated from terminal waste, which includes discarded items from public areas and administrative offices within the terminal buildings. It also comes from tenant waste produced by airport shops, restaurants, and concession stands in the terminal. Airline waste and cargo waste also add to the overall amount.

Airport shops worldwide offer a wide variety of products, boosting consumption, waste, and carbon emissions. Whether they offer high-end fashion, food and drink, travel essentials, or beauty supplies, these shops produce unique but voluminous waste, drastically adding to the negative environmental impacts of airports.

Reusable items brought from home are the key to reducing waste during airport travel. Supporting eco-friendly brands is also a must. Some travelers can even avoid air travel completely, opting for low-impact options instead.

Redditors were generally unimpressed by the store.

"Useless airport knick knacks are cute I guess," wrote the original poster.

Meanwhile, others speculated that the store simply rebranded from a unique gift shop to a general airport store and kept the sign up.

