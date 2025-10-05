Cook sparks debate after attempting to use bizarre kitchen tool: 'This makes me so mad'

A peculiar kitchen contraption recently caught the attention of the r/Anticonsumption subreddit: a bright neon-green plastic device designed to lower eggs into boiling water.

What happened?

A Reddit user shared images of SinoGlass's Friendly Eggcircle, a plastic holder with ring-shaped handles meant to safely lower eggs into pots. The packaging said the device "provides an easy grip and folds for convenient storage" and is dishwasher-safe.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This makes me so mad," the original poster wrote. "Like the stupidity behind it. And the audacity to be THAT dumb and need this kind of contraption for a most basic and simple task. What's the real purpose here?"

Commenters agreed. "I usually just lower my eggs into the pot with a regular food spoon," one Redditor wrote. "A contraption like this would be a waste of time more than anything."

Another user shared wisdom from celebrity chef Alton Brown: "Uni-taskers are the worst kind of kitchen gadgets. The only uni-tasker you should have in your kitchen is a fire extinguisher."

Why is the Eggcircle concerning?

Kitchen tools made from plastic can break down into microplastics that contaminate food. For instance, a 2023 study found that plastic cutting boards shed dozens of grams of microplastics per person every year.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Unlike multipurpose tools that can replace several items, products designed for a single task create clutter and waste when they break or are discarded.

The bright plastic color might be part of the problem, too. Recent research found that black plastic kitchen utensils contain toxic flame retardants from recycled electronics.

Is SinoGlass doing anything about this?

Headquartered in China, SinoGlass markets itself as an "eco-friendly" kitchenware manufacturer. The Friendly Eggcircle appears to be made entirely of plastic, including bright green silicone handles. The company has been in business since 2000, but specific information about waste reduction initiatives for its plastic products wasn't readily available.

The product might serve a genuine purpose for people with limited hand strength or dexterity. But for most cooks, tongs or a slotted spoon work just fine.

Invest in items that can perform multiple tasks. A quality chef's knife can replace several specialized cutting tools, and stand mixers with attachments can function as pasta makers, food processors, and meat grinders.

Choose durable materials over plastic. Bamboo, stainless steel, and wood tools last longer and break down more safely. These materials don't shed microplastics into food.

Before buying new gadgets, ask yourself, "Can I do this with something I already own?" A regular kitchen spoon works perfectly fine for lowering eggs into water.

When you do need new tools, buy quality items that will last. Look for kitchen goods from brands committed to using safe materials and responsible manufacturing practices.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.