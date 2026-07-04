Gardener reveals easy planting trick that appeared to slash whitefly infestations

He said cabbage looper feeding also appeared to be less severe.

A low-tech garden trial gave a home grower fresh optimism in dealing with one of summer's most irritating pests.

After mixing French marigolds and dill into beds of kale and collards, he said whitefly activity seemed noticeably lower, helping him avoid the usual round of spraying.

What's happening?

Gary Pilarchik (@THERUSTEDGARDEN) posted a video update from his brassica beds after trying the pair as companion plants.

He described the experiment as an effort to cut damage to a manageable level, not as a way to make the garden completely free of pests.

Pilarchik placed low marigolds beneath the kale, set taller ones around the bed's edges, and worked dill in among the plants.

Roughly six weeks after transplanting the kale, he flipped over the leaves and still found whiteflies — just not in the numbers he usually sees.

He said cabbage looper feeding also appeared to be less severe.

"When I hit this plant, there would be hundreds of whiteflies flying around. That's what happens every year," Pilarchik said.

One commenter wrote: "I have also noticed an improvement from pest pressure with marigolds. Thank you for your content!"

Why does it matter?

For gardeners growing kale, collards, and other brassicas, whiteflies and cabbage worms can destroy plants quickly, especially if the goal is to rely less on pesticides.

Even products considered organic can add work and leave growers thinking about what they are putting on their food.

Low-cost pest management strategies are especially appealing to people trying to grow their own food.

A healthy home garden can lower produce costs; provide fresher, tastier greens; and support routines that promote exercise and mental well-being.

Pilarchik also argued that companion planting gets overstated online, saying one extra plant is not a magical fix for pest problems.

Nonetheless, any reduction in pest pressure can mean stronger plants and fewer treatments.

Since whiteflies can "devastate" leafy greens, as Pilarchik said, even a modest improvement can be the difference between getting a harvest and losing it.

What can I do?

Pilarchik's method was straightforward: Plant strongly scented French marigolds alongside kale and collards, mix dill throughout the bed, and monitor the results over time.

He recommended keeping shorter flowers under the foliage and using taller ones around the perimeter.

He also urged gardeners to stay realistic about pest control.

According to Pilarchik, harvesting often removes places where insects can build up, and planting only what you expect to use keeps the bed from becoming a buffet for pests.

That advice can pair well with other ways to control pests without chemicals.

Marigolds may offer additional benefits beyond easing pest pressure.

Pilarchik said they attract pollinators and add bright color throughout a garden.

Another commenter appreciated that side effect, writing, "The marigolds really make a garden look and smell wonderful."

For many gardeners, that mix of edible crops, visual appeal, and less spraying could make their hobby cheaper, more enjoyable, and easier.

Pilarchik summed up the result this way: "Not perfect, but in my opinion, based on last year, this is a great reduction in the whitefly population with no spraying at all."

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