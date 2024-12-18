Residents in this region are scoring brand-new cooking appliances for free — and there might be massive rebates in your area too

While these tax incentives offer a great opportunity to save big time, it's important to note that they may not be available long-term.

Residents in Tompkins County, New York, can save big time thanks to a new clean energy initiative. In an effort to fight indoor pollution, the county is offering free induction cooktops to residents with gas stoves, per reports by the Ithaca Voice.

The scoop

Residents with gas stoves can switch to new cooktops and cookware under the county's Healthy Neighborhoods Program. And that's without need to trade in their gas stove, since the induction appliance offered for free here is a countertop model, though many homeowners are making the switch to a full induction range once they get a taste of the tech.

The Department of Planning and Sustainability teamed up with Tompkins County Whole Health to promote the initiative. Funded by the state of New York, the program is an initiative dedicated to reducing housing-related injuries.

To qualify for a free induction stovetop, residents must have a gas stove. If they're eligible, they can apply for a home visit from the Healthy Neighborhoods Program. Staff from the Healthy Neighborhoods Program will teach residents ways to minimize household hazards during the visit.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners across the country can qualify for thousands of dollars worth of tax credits and rebates when they make eco-friendly updates to their homes. However, despite these money-saving opportunities, many residents are unaware of the different credits available to them.

Luckily, homeowners can take advantage of Rewiring America's free online tools to learn more about available tax incentives. With the help of Rewiring America's calculator app, homeowners in New York and other states can discover potential savings for a variety of home updates, including weatherizing their home, switching to an induction stovetop, and installing solar panels.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

How it's working

Electrifying your home, vehicle, and appliances is one of the best ways to save money while reducing your environmental impact. Since induction stovetops are more energy-efficient and easier to clean, you'll save time and money once you make the upgrade.

Switching to an induction stovetop is also a way for you to protect your family's health. Gas stoves release harmful chemicals that pose severe health risks, according to the New York Times.

These noxious chemicals are not only harmful to you and your family but also to the environment. Switching to an induction stovetop will reduce the amount of energy your home uses and will cut down on the amount of pollutants it releases.

While these tax incentives offer homeowners a great opportunity to save big time on eco-friendly updates, it's important to note that they may not be available long-term. President-elect Trump has stated he plans to remove these subsidies. However, any changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy an induction stove?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

What people are saying

Homeowners and TCD readers across the U.S. are taking advantage of the IRA and attesting to the eco-friendly updates.

"A portable induction cooktop is a great way to try out induction for a low cost and get used to the technology while improving indoor air quality," wrote one reader.

"Induction heating/convection ovens are more efficient than traditional gas oven stoves," commented another reader.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.