Family's holiday celebration interrupted as flash flooding tears through home again

"Oh, my prom dresses. Gone."

Flash-flooding interrupted one family's Fourth of July get-together, and the person who posted the video said the home had gone through the same thing a decade earlier.

What happened?

The clip, posted by Coop (@calvin_cooper92) on TikTok, shows the family dealing with another flood at home.

The caption reads: "Little family bonding time on the 4th of July, we had the same exact thing happen ten years ago so we are well trained."

As water rushes inside, the people in the video sound stunned. "Oh, again! Again, again!" one person says as the flooding begins.

The clip also shows how quickly the situation escalates. "There's nothing you can do," someone says, while another reacts, "Oh, my prom dresses. Gone."

Why does it matter?

When a home floods repeatedly, families can be left with expensive repairs, damaged belongings, and longer-term concerns such as mold and contaminated water.

Even without physical injuries, the emotional and financial strain can be significant.

Worsening extreme weather disasters endanger lives and livelihoods by damaging homes, disrupting transportation, knocking out utilities, and straining insurance systems and household budgets.

Heavier downpours can overwhelm drainage infrastructure within minutes, putting public health, community safety, and economic stability at risk. That can mean evacuation, cleanup costs, missed work, and uncertainty about whether a home will be safe the next time a storm rolls through.

Scenes like this are becoming increasingly familiar as extreme rain events put more pressure on homes and neighborhoods.

What are people saying?

Commenters zeroed in on the repeated flooding.

"I think it's time to move to a new house," one person wrote.

Another added, "All I can think is mold."

Others focused on prevention and recovery.

"Hope you have home insurance (flood covered) that can cover something at least," one commenter said, while another asked, "Why don't you build a retaining wall around the window wells?"

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