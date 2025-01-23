Shopper raises concerns after witnessing perplexing item on store shelf: 'I have no words'

"[It's] like a contest to see how much packaging material can be used on one small thing."

Sometimes when you see brown paper packaging, you know a company has invested in eco-friendly recycled materials. Other times, the products are more wasteful than they appear. One frustrated shopper took to Reddit with a photo of one such item.

What's happening?

"I have no words for this," said the original poster, attaching their photo. "Now we can buy 4 leaf clovers. Individually packaged of course."

The photo shows brown cardboard packages with what appear to be plastic windows showing off pressed and dried four-leaf clovers. The name printed on the package is "Glücksbringer," a title that evokes images of good fortune.

However, there were glaring problems with this approach.

"Not so lucky for the environment then," one user pointed out in the comments.

"Then put it in a shopping bag when you buy it, then wrap it in paper for a present!" said another commenter. "Its like a contest to see how much packaging material can be used on 1 small thing."

Why is the packaging important?

Excessive packaging materials are a waste of money — a problem for companies and buyers — and resources — a problem for the environment. The unnecessary destruction of natural areas is especially frustrating when dressed up in the brown-and-green aesthetic of eco-friendly companies.

Plastic, in particular, is damaging. Harvesting oil for plastic pollutes the environment, and the plastic itself sheds tiny fragments that cause even more pollution.

There are more environmentally friendly and enjoyable ways to find a four-leaf clover, including connecting with nature while you hunt for one yourself.

Is the company doing anything about this?

The packaged clover is produced by Die Stadtgärtner, an urban gardening company. On its website, the business claims: "We use sustainable materials such as soil, seeds, clay, and FSC paper. So, our products leave no plastic waste behind, only colorful flowers."

Most of the company's products revolve around seeds. They include seed bombs that you can toss on the ground, where they will eventually bloom — a lovely idea for those who want a low-effort garden.

However, that doesn't seem to apply to the clover product, which appears to use plastic packaging.

What can I do about excessive packaging?

Look for plastic-free packaging on the products you need whenever possible. Whatever packaging you come across, always recycle as much as you can.

Meanwhile, spend some time connecting with nature; the pleasant memories and small keepsakes you collect will be much more precious than a store-bought four-leaf clover.

