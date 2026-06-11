Tiny foster kittens stage adorable 'jail breaks' until the last little tabby finally makes it over

"It only took a couple days until the gate was rendered completely useless."

A group of foster kittens is winning over viewers after a TikTok captured them learning how to get past a pet gate.

As Parade Pets described, what starts as a series of clumsy attempts turns into a string of successes, culminating with a tiny tabby finally making the climb in the moment that gives the video its biggest payoff.

What happened?

A TikTok from self-described foster mom Michelle (@michelleski19) documents "the progression of their jail break attempts."

The gray kitten is the first to get across, while the other three are still trying to figure out their footing at the gate with their tiny paws. After that, one orange kitten manages to force its way over, and the second orange sibling only makes it across on a later try.

The smallest tabby remains on the original side the longest, pausing and trying again before finally clearing the barrier. A gray-and-white sibling is nearby when the kitten at last succeeds.

Why does it matter?

The clip captures a real kitten milestone. Very young cats may look fragile, but they learn quickly, build confidence fast, and often surprise people with how determined they can be. In this case, a simple household barrier becomes proof of growing coordination, curiosity, and courage.

The clip is also a reminder that gates and boundaries do not always stay effective for long. Once kittens decide they want access to a space, they can become impressively resourceful.

Close supervision is important, especially when animals are young enough to get into trouble just as easily as they get into adventure.

"It only took a couple days until the gate was rendered completely useless," Michelle remarked in the caption.

The video also highlights the value of foster care. Small moments like this show how foster homes like Michelle's give kittens the chance to grow, explore, and develop the skills they will need before heading to permanent homes.

What are people saying?

The comments quickly filled with viewers choosing favorite kittens to root for, with many taking some good-natured shots at the orange kittens.

"That grey and white one [is] probably too smart for their own good," one wrote.

"The one orange kitty forgetting he already knew how to climb it reinforces the orange cat stereotypes," a viewer joked.

"I beg to differ," a user wrote of the notion that the tabby was a slow-learner. "He thought about it, and then realized that the oranges were on the other side and decided 'nope' was the best option!"

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