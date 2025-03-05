Consumer shocked after discovering disturbing message inside fortune cookie: 'I'm never opening another fortune cookie again'

A Redditor was recently blown away by what they found in a fortune cookie and shared a picture to r/ABoringDystopia.

The fortune cookie contained an ad for Verizon with the tagline "Free is one tap away." It was accompanied by a QR code to scan for more information, with the fortune on the other side.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Apparently the inventor of this fortune cookie advertising strategy wanted to "create a better consumer experience" by shoving ads into them. He went on to say how these ads would be delivered at just the time in a meal when people are pulling out their credit cards anyway.

Ads have proven to be a driving force in unneeded consumerism. Google Ads alone can generate $2 in sales for every $1 spent on them. It's possible to avoid these pitfalls by actively engaging in thrifting, buy-nothing groups, and repair.

Not only do these practices save you money, but they also limit the pollution produced in manufacturing new electronics, in Verizon's case. Electronics leach a lot of harmful chemicals in landfill as well. The longer we can keep using our existing phones, the less harm we do to our environment and the people in it.

Reddit commenters were equally annoyed by the fortune cookie ad.

"If fortune cookies have ads now then I'm never opening another fortune cookie again," said one commenter.

"I'd stop using Verizon if I hadn't already," said another.

