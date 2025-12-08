Diner shocked after opening fortune cookie at local restaurant: 'First time I see that is the last time I eat there'

If you think you can't go anywhere without running into advertisements, brochures, and promos, you're not alone. One Reddit user was especially shocked to crack open their fortune cookie at a local Chinese restaurant, only to find a casino ad in place of the usual fortune and "lucky numbers."



The post, titled "Are we really going to have ads inside our fortune cookies now?" is sparking conversation among the r/WestVancouver subreddit about just how prevalent ads are becoming in every corner of our daily lives.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The moment struck a nerve because it shows that there are very few places left — meals, public spaces, inboxes, and, yes, even cookies — that feel untouched by commercial marketing. Not only is this trend annoying, but advertising creep inherently shapes people's buying habits and fuels overconsumption, leading to more spending and less money in the bank.

Buying and spending might give us a temporary dopamine rush, but science says it's short-lived. According to a roundup by Inc., multiple studies have found that people who spend money seeking happiness actually end up with "chronic dissatisfaction" and are less satisfied with their lives.

Overconsumption also contributes to waste streams that our landfills already can't keep up with. Every bit of cheap promo merch, printed fliers, and "free-with-purchase" gimmicks adds to the manufacturing of new goods, increasing planet-warming pollution along the way.

Fortunately, more people are turning to thrift stores, upcycling old items, and engaging in community efforts such as "buy nothing" groups to save money and reduce waste. Everyday choices can help, too — little things like saying "no" to single-use items and repurposing containers can keep more money in your pocket and less waste in landfills. That helps cut down on the pollution contributing to rising global temperatures and microplastics in our oceans.

Commenters were pretty turned off by this example of overadvertising.

"First time I see that is the last time I eat there," one person wrote. Another joked, "Duh, you didn't buy the season pass fortune cookies that got rid of the ads." A third said, "Wow this is so dystopian," with another agreeing, adding: "Lmaoooooo. They put an ad everywhere now."

