Researchers make upsetting discovery about widely used personal care products: 'It's really hard for consumers to respond to this'

A recent study by a female-led research team revealed the prevalence of formaldehyde in personal care products.

What's happening?

Researchers analyzed more than 1,100 products. In contrast to previous studies, this one focused on the products women, especially women of color, actually use rather than what's on store shelves. Seventy Black and Latina women were asked to record the personal care products they used on a daily basis using a smartphone app.

More than half of the women reported using products researchers found to contain formaldehyde or preservatives that release the chemical. Formaldehyde is a chemical typically used for embalming bodies. It's also found in building materials and household products like glue.

"It's really hard for consumers to respond to this because they aren't seeing formaldehyde on the label," said study author Robin Dodson, according to The New Lede. "I think what was really surprising was some of the body lotions and the soaps, the stuff you use every day."

Why is formaldehyde in personal care products important?

Formaldehyde is used to prevent microbial contamination and bacterial growth, extending the shelf life of products. The Environmental Protection Agency has classified it as a carcinogen, and though some studies claim the risk of developing cancer from its use in personal care products is "negligible," others have found direct links between the chemical and disease.

Formaldehyde can also contaminate the environment if personal care products are discarded without being used. The chemical can leach into the soil and contaminate water supplies when dumped in landfills.

What's being done about formaldehyde in personal care products?

Right now, the European Union requires products that contain formaldehyde or chemicals that release it to carry a label warning consumers. However, no such requirement exists in the United States, after the Food and Drug Administration pushed its deadline to make a decision on a proposed ban on the toxin in hair straightening products.

Even so, seven states have adopted measures to ban or restrict formaldehyde in personal care products. Eight more have introduced similar legislation.

"We were hopeful [the FDA] would actually try to push forward a rule in the last year, but they haven't," said Dodson, per The New Lede. "The regulatory action is actually all happening at the state level."

